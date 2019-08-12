BS Fund Cafe: Credit events may not halt MF industry's growth, say experts

Why are investors disillusioned with mutual funds? Milind Barve: The biggest challenge is that the coverage of mutual fund industry is focused so much on what has happened last week, last month, last two quarters, it seems there is little coverage about what this industry has delivered in five, eight and ten-years or longer. If you look at the Rs 25 trillion industry, about Rs 10 trillion roughly is in equity funds and Rs 15 trillion is in debt.

The so-called stressed exposure in the industry is no more than Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 crore. But, the decibel level of conversation around these ...