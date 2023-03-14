BS Fund Manager: CEOs of top MFs quite confident about conquering Bharat

Chief executive officers (CEOs) of India’s top (MFs) are betting on their enhanced digital reach and the success of the ‘Mutual fund sahi hai’ campaign to reach new corners of India. They see the industry reaching Rs 100 trillion in (AUM) in the next 10 years, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) reaching every household in the country. The CEOs say their work is cut out: Popularise debt MF offerings to provide bank fixed deposit investors with a like-for-like MF replacement and enhance distribution muscle.