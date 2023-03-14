JUST IN
Business Standard

BS jury picks best mutual fund managers in the debt and equity category

While mutual fund managers struggled this year as well, those in the equity category fared better

Topics
Indian equity markets | stock markets | Mutual Funds

Ram Prasad Sahu 

bs jury
(Left to right) G N Bajpai, Former chairman, Sebi, and former chairman, LIC; Jaspal Bindra, Executive chairman, Centrum Group; Kaku Nakhate, President & country head, Bank of America India; Sandeep Parekh, Managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors

After a blockbuster year which saw equity asset segments ranging from small caps to blue chips deliver 24-59 per cent returns, hopes for 2022 on this front were not very high. The benchmark indices, however, managed to keep themselves above water with a return of 4 per cent. This was a seventh consecutive year of positive returns for the Nifty50 index.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:00 IST

