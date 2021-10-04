BS Number Wise: A pandemic market phenomenon is beginning to reverse

A funny thing began to happen in the stock markets when Covid-19 first hit the country. Between fears of a prolonged bear market, swiftly followed by an almost unimpeded rise, was the addition of 25.6 million new investor accounts. And as new accounts were added, individual trading turnover began to move away from being the preserve of a few corners of the country to becoming more widespread.

The share of the top ten districts fell to 37.1 per cent at its lowest since the pandemic began. That trend now appears to be reversing. The share of the top ten districts in terms of individual ...