BS Number Wise: When Sebi tries to ensure you get a piece of that hot IPO

Have you tried to get shares in a coveted company coming to the market for the first time? Have you experienced the disappointment of not getting an allotment? The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is attempting to come to your rescue. The stock market regulator has looked at a way to ensure that you get some shares through a rule tweak in a recent consultation paper.

An analysis of some trends in other markets suggests that it could be swimming against the tide. First, let’s look at what’s happened. Companies have gone big on selling shares to the public for ...