BSE 500 index hits 52-week low

Goa Carbon hits lower circuit post Q2 results
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The S&P BSE 500 index hit a 52-week low of 13,810, down 1.7% on the BSE after a sharp decline in market price of state-owned oil & gas, infrastructure, aviation and consumption sector stocks. The index has fallen below its earlier low of 13,812 touched on October 6, 2017, in intra-day trade.

The S&P BSE 500 index accounts 94% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies. It has fallen 13% from its all-time high level of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018, in intra-day trade.

Shares of state-owned oil & gas companies, including oil marketing companies (OMCs), are reeling under pressure falling by up to 29% on the BSE in intra-day deals, extending their previous day’s fall after the government, on Thursday, asked the them to absorb a Re 1 a litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. The government also cut the excise duty on petroleum products by Rs 1.50 a litre with immediate effect. This is the first time in over four years that prices of either petrol or diesel are being controlled.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) have skid in the range of 16% to 25% on the BSE. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India and Gail (India) and Gail (India) down between 10% and 15%.


“While the move is certainly benign for the consumer, the modality of the same has negative fallout for the OMCs. As if the covert price control (during elections) was not enough to dampen the investor sentiments, re-introduction of under-recovery, in our view, could further dent investment environment,” according to analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

Shares of airline companies like InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), SpiceJet and Jet Airways fell in the range of 4% to 7%. In past one month, these three stocks were down between 11% and 31%, as compared to the 9% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Analysts believe aviation firms will continue to face pressure from the twin impact of rising crude oil prices, as well as depreciation of the rupee.

Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research said, “Apart from fuel-side pressures, the fall in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has made matters worse for the industry. For the first half of this fiscal, the rupee has plunged 9% on the year against the dollar, compared with the same period last year”.

“Operational profitability was under the pump in the first and second quarters due to low fares. But despite any fare rise, operating margins would likely be in the red this fiscal compared with 9-10% estimated for last fiscal,” the rating agency said in a press release.

Shankara Building Products, Oberoi Realty, Emami, Kansai Nerolac, Century Plyboards, Ashoka Buildcon, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan and Mahindra & Mahindra from the S&P BSE 500 index were down more than 5%.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
INFIBEAM AVENUES 60.20 229.30 -73.8
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 294.40 645.80 -54.4
CENTRAL BANK 34.15 67.55 -49.4
BOMBAY DYEING 137.00 268.90 -49.1
8K MILES 156.70 300.45 -47.8
J KUMAR INFRA 136.40 245.70 -44.5
KWALITY 11.98 21.05 -43.1
INDIABULLS VENT. 437.20 761.10 -42.6
JP ASSOCIATES 6.69 11.50 -41.8
RELIANCE CAPITAL 269.00 455.80 -41.0
H D I L 19.90 32.85 -39.4
YES BANK 209.45 343.90 -39.1
INDBULL.REALEST. 88.75 144.20 -38.5
RELIANCE INFRA. 297.60 478.25 -37.8
BOMBAY BURMAH 1188.65 1848.50 -35.7
KPIT TECH. 204.15 309.15 -34.0
RELIANCE NIP.LIF 150.75 227.70 -33.8
JAI CORP 102.00 153.50 -33.6
REL. COMM. 11.61 17.45 -33.5
PNB HOUSING 857.25 1287.40 -33.4
SREI INFRA. FIN. 34.40 51.50 -33.2
H P C L 168.25 248.05 -32.2
BANK OF BARODA 99.00 144.45 -31.5
JET AIRWAYS 184.60 267.10 -30.9
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 77.75 111.95 -30.6
PC JEWELLER 60.60 87.05 -30.4
VA TECH WABAG 270.40 386.90 -30.1
BANDHAN BANK 458.70 646.40 -29.0
VODAFONE IDEA 34.10 47.90 -28.8
WELSPUN CORP 127.35 178.10 -28.5
V I P INDS. 411.00 570.95 -28.0
SHANKARA BUILD. 1046.70 1453.05 -28.0
GREENPLY INDS. 143.50 198.80 -27.8
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 248.40 342.20 -27.4
EDELWEISS.FIN. 185.85 255.45 -27.3
TEXMACO RAIL 56.35 76.90 -26.7
ITI 78.40 106.85 -26.6
EICHER MOTORS 21297.55 28989.70 -26.5
REPCO HOME FIN 393.50 535.10 -26.5
RADICO KHAITAN 323.25 439.50 -26.5
FUTURE CONSUMER 38.80 52.70 -26.4
VIJAYA BANK 44.60 60.50 -26.3
WELSPUN INDIA 55.45 75.05 -26.1
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 122.95 165.45 -25.7
RELIANCE POWER 26.30 35.35 -25.6
SUNTECK REALTY 362.95 487.05 -25.5
ADANI POWER 23.80 31.90 -25.4
J & K BANK 40.00 53.60 -25.4
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 11.89 15.90 -25.2
IRB INFRA.DEVL. 132.35 176.95 -25.2
SWAN ENERGY 119.00 159.10 -25.2
JM FINANCIAL 86.80 115.85 -25.1

First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 13:17 IST

