BSE Auto index hits over 3-mth high; M&M at record high, Tata Motors up 3%

Shares of automobile companies were in focus with the S&P BSE Auto index hitting an over three-month high on Monday after (M&M) reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22). Further, has received a go-ahead from the Gujarat state government for acquiring Ford Motors passenger vehicle plant in the state (with capacity of 2.4 lakh units/annum).

At 02:13 pm; the Auto index was up 2.2 per cent at 26,300 points, as compared to a 1.8 per cent rise in the . The auto index hit an intra-day high of 26,351 points, its highest level since February 17, 2022.

The index has rallied 25 per cent from its 52-week low level of 21,083 hit on March 8, 2022. Given the recent fiscal and monetary measures by Government of India and RBI, the auto sector foresees the cost pressures in the economy to ease out.

In the past one month, stock prices of TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland have surged between 10 per cent and 13 per cent, as against a 4.5 per cent rise in the Auto index. In comparison, the has declined 2 per cent during the same period.

Among individual stocks, M&M hit a record high of Rs 1,011.45, and rallied 6 per cent in intra-day trade today, after the company reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit (before exceptional items) at Rs 1,167 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY22) compared with Rs 998 crore in the same quarter last year. After accounting for exceptional items, profit rose 427 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore from Rs 245 crore in the same quarter last year. The stock of passenger cars & utility vehicles maker surpassed its previous high of Rs 992 touched on August 30, 2018.

was up 3.5 per cent at Rs 445, gaining 7 per cent in the past three trading sessions. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat (GoG) for the potential acquisition of FIPL’s Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility.

Rising customer preference for passenger and electric vehicles made by has led to a multi-fold growth for the company over the past few years. This potential transaction will support expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen our position in the passenger and electric vehicles space, the management said.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services retain their positive view on the auto sector, underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn in the next three years.

Farmer sentiments have improved due to better crop realizations in domestic and export . Instead of participating in government procurement, farmers are selling directly to the market (mandis) due to strong demand, resulting in higher and quicker cash inflows, the brokerage firm said.

The tractors are likely to see robust growth owing to improving retails and inventory filling by OEMs. 2W volumes are expected to improve due to marriage/festive season demand and the low base effect. The commercial vehicles should remain in an uptrend owing to better demand for both passenger/cargo vehicles and the low base effect, while the passenger vehicles should witness robust growth on a low base, it added.



