BSE bags spot among world's 10 most valued exchanges; Nasdaq tops chart

Leading bourse BSE figures among the world's 10 largest exchanges in terms of cumulative market capitalisation of all companies listed on its platform, as per the latest data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

BSE is at the tenth place in the top-10 list, with a market capitalisation of $1.7 trillion.





ALSO READ: RIL a net debt-free firm now, will rope in investors in retail biz: Ambani

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tops the chart with a valuation of $19.3 trillion.

Nasdaq comes second with a market capitalisation of $13.8 trillion.

BSE, the first listed stock exchange of India, is one of the country's leading exchange groups, with over 5 crore registered investors. Its benchmark -- the S&P BSE Sensex -- is a widely tracked stock market index.

Others ranked in the list include Tokyo Stock Exchange, placed third with a market valuation of $5.7 trillion, followed by Shanghai Stock Exchange ($4.9 trillion).



ALSO READ: Air India offers 3-day working week to permanent staff at 60% pay

Hong Kong Stock Exchange is at the fifth spot with a valuation of $4.4 trillion, followed by Euronext ($3.9 trillion), Shenzhen Stock Exchange ($3.5 trillion) and London Stock Exchange ($3.2 trillion).

Toronto Stock Exchange ranks ninth with a valuation of $2.1 trillion.