BSE enables negative price trading in crude oil, testing on Monday

India's oldest stock exchange, Ltd, said in an announcement today that it has enabled its trading system to execute trades at negative prices. The mechanism will be will be available for testing by Members on Monday.

said in a note, “Pursuant to recent international crude oil derivatives trading at negative prices, in the BSE’s commodity derivatives segment, the exchange’s BOLT Plus trading system has been modified to accept orders and execute trades at negative prices. Accordingly, existing versions of trading system will also support trading activity at negative price levels.”

Negative price become a controversial issue after the MCX settled its crude oil contract, which is based on Nymex WTI oil, in negative last week, prompting some brokers to move court. The MCX crude oil contract is settled at (minus) Rs 2,884 per barrel against the official close of Rs 995.

MCX has asked its vendor to amend the software to enable it for negative trading while has put its system for testing by brokers for its Brent Oil contract, which is linked to ICE’s contract, and whose settlement will be based on that price.

Narinder Wadhwa, President, CPAI lauded the move by BSE but said, “We have realised after the MCX episode that they (international contracts, especially Nymex WTI crude) are not comparable for our settlement reference rates because Nymex contracts have the option of delivery. Since crude oil contracts on our exchanges are cash settled, in our opinion they should not be negative, and should be one rupee at the least."

BSE said the new enabling change will not require any change in contract and trading Members and front-end trading application vendors shall be able to place test orders and trade in these contracts at those price levels. This will allow members in check the readiness of their internal systems and make suitable modifications, if required.