BSE IPO index set for worst month since March 2020, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Asia Pac IPOs strongest since 1980, raise $125 bn till Sept of CY21
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
Dozen IPOs likely to raise Rs 16,000 crore in March quarter
-
India’s new stock listings are losing their edge as a worsening outlook for global equities leads investors to take profit from high-profile consumer technology stocks that debuted with inflated valuations.
The S&P BSE IPO Index, which tracks firms for two years after their listings, has plunged about 10 per cent so far this year and is headed for its worst month since March 2020, the onset of the pandemic.
The slump comes on the back of fading risk appetite toward equities as central banks around the world prepare to tighten monetary policy to quell inflation. In the US, more than two-thirds of shares that listed this year are trading at or below their starting prices.
For Indian companies, “easy money will no longer be available, in turn impacting future fund-raising,” said Rupen Rajguru, head of equity investment and strategy at Julius Baer Wealth Advisors India. The country’s firms got nearly $18 billion from more than 110 offerings in 2021, a record year that witnessed the trading debuts of technology-driven unicorns such as online food delivery platform Zomato, beauty retailing startup Nykaa and digital payments firm Paytm.
Authorities are taking many steps to bolster the prospects of Life Insurance Corp. of India’s mega IPO this quarter, even as the outlook worsens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government even has the offering — which could raise between Rs 40,000 crore ($5.4 billion) and Rs 1 trillion this quarter — as a key item in its economic agenda.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU