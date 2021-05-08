BSE market capitalisation surges to record Rs 211 trillion, shows data

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies touched a new high of Rs 211 trillion on Friday and the equity benchmarks stretched their winning streak for the third straight session as robust corporate results and positive global cues propped up risk appetite despite the Covid-19 overhang.

The climbed 256.71 points, or 0.52 per cent, to finish at 49,206.47.

Similarly, the broader Nifty50 rose 98.35 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,823.15.

The m-cap of the BSE-listed firms hit a record even as the benchmark is down 5.7 per cent from its peak of 52,154 made on February 15. The previous m-cap record was Rs 210 trillion, achieved on March 3. On March 25, the combined m-cap had even slipped below the Rs 200-trillion mark. Since then it has risen 6 per cent, thanks to a rally in the broader market.

On Friday, HDFC was the top performer in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.70 per cent, after reporting a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore for the March quarter.

M&M, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ONGC and UltraTech Cement were the other prominent winners, rising up to 2.68 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank tumbled up to 2 per cent.

BSE metal, basic materials, telecom, power, realty, oil and gas, utilities and finance indices rallied up to 5.29 per cent, while consumer durables, capital goods and IT ended in the red.