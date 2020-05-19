BSE, NSE slash listing fee for SMEs by 25% amid Covid-19 crisis

-
The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday decided to reduce the listing fee for their small- and medium- enterprise (SME) platforms by 25 per cent, amid challenges due to Covid-19.
The fee rebate has been declared following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s several announcements to rescue the ailing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
The revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies, as well as for the firms waiting to be listed on the exchange, the BSE said in a statement.
“Currently, India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support SMEs, which form the backbone of our economy.
“We hope that these measures, along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing,” said Ajay Thakur, head – BSE SME and Startups. PTI
