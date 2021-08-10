BSE proposes to launch trading in foreign stocks at GIFT City arm

The on Tuesday said it proposed to launch trading in foreign stocks at its arm India International Exchange (India INX).

“India INX will, in the first phase, provide access to over 130 exchanges across 31 countries in America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa,” it said in a release.

Domestic investors will be able to transact on the proposed platform within the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) limits set by the RBI.

“The addition of global stocks is a significant step that will bring further investment into the region from investors seeking contracts with a strong emphasis on liquidity and investability,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Chairman, India INX.