BSE PSU index likely to slip into the red under Narendra Modi govt

For the first time since its inception in 1999, the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) index of the BSE is expected to close in the red when the term of the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre comes to an end in May 2019. The index has lost 18 per cent from June 2014, when the Narendra Modi government took office.

The index had positive figures during the previous three governments. Operative from February 1, 1999, it returned a gain of around 150 per cent when the Vajpayee-led NDA completed its term in office. Under Manmohan Singh’s prime ministership in the first ...