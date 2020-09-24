BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of Rs 41,200 cr in a day

-
Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has witnessed listing of commercial papers and debentures worth a little over Rs 41,200 crore on a single day on Wednesday.
This takes the total fundraising to over Rs 10 trillion on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.
On Wednesday, the exchange saw listing of papers worth Rs 41,203 crore, which comprises Rs 30,995 crore through commercial paper and Rs 10,208 crore through non-convertible debentures, BSE said in a statement.
So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of Rs 4.26 lakh crore and bonds of Rs 2.82 trillion.
In addition, equity instruments through mainboard initial share-sales, SME initial public offers, SME start-ups, rights issue preferential issues and emerging investment vehicles-- REITs and InvITs -- worth over Rs 3.31 lakh crore have also been listed during the period.
