BSE Smallcap index at new high; Angel Broking, Apcotex zoom 100% in a month

The S&P index hit a new record high of 23,093 in the intra-day trade on Thursday driven by its constituents that have rallied by up to 112 per cent in the past one month after the respective companies reported a strong earnings show for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21).

At 12:48 pm, the S&P index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.59 per cent as compared to a 0.16 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Midcap index and a 0.03 per cent decline in the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one month, the SmallCap index has rallied 11 per cent as against a 4.6 per cent and a 7.6 per cent gain in the MidCap and Sensex, respectively.

Automotive Axles, Gayatri Projects, Shakti Pumps, Pokarna, TV Today, TCI Express, Just Dial, Walchandnagar Industries, SORIL Infra Resources, H.G. Infra Engineering, Shivam Auto and Emami Realty rallied between 10 per cent and 20 per cent in the intra-day session today.

Individually, shares of Shakti Pumps (India) surged 20 per cent to Rs 742.65 on the BSE in the intra-day trade today, taking the rally to 33 per cent in the past three days, after a stellar show in the March quarter. The company, which is engaged in the pump and motors business, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.50 crore for Q4FY21 compared with a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 26.53 crore profit in the previous quarter.

That apart, shares of TCI Express rallied 16 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,245.10 on the BSE in the intra-day trade after the company reported 124 per cent YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 43 crore. During the quarter under study, the company's revenue from operations grew 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 280 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin also improved 870 basis points (bps) to 20.3 per cent in Q4FY21 from 11.6 per cent in Q4FY20.

Angel Broking and Apcotex Industries' shares, meanwhile, have more-than-doubled in the past one month after the companies reported robust Q4FY21 earnings.

Angel Broking shares were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band at Rs 718.95 today, having surged 112 per cent in the past one month. The company had reported a healthy 39 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore in Q4FY21 on the back of strong operational income. In Q4FY21, the company’s total income grew 33 per cent QoQ at Rs 419 crore. Earnings before depreciation and amortisation and tax (EBDAT) margin remained stable at 49 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to Q3FY21 despite substantially higher client additions, the company said.

Those of Apcotex Industries, too, hit a new high of Rs 384.75 today, on the back of a 107-per cent rally in the past one month. The company achieved its highest ever quarterly revenues, EBITDA, and profit after tax numbers during the quarter, with exports also logging the best-ever numbers.

For Q4FY21, Apcotex Industries posted an over seven-fold jump in net profit at Rs 22.6 crore aided by strong operational performance. The company has recorded a profit of Rs 3.1 crore in Q4FY20. Operational revenue during the quarter grew 61.7 per cent YoY to Rs 186.90 crore from Rs 115.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margins expanded 922 basis points (bps) to 16.05 per cent from 6.83 per cent posted in same period last year. On a sequential basis, operating EBITDA margins improved 129 bps from 14.76 per cent.

Among the other individual stocks, Hikal, HFCL, Bajaj Hindustan, Praj Industries, Zee Media Corporation, Tata Steel BSL, Centrum Capital, Dhampur Sugar, Gateway Distriparks, Jay Bharat Maruti and Gokaldas Exports have seen their stock prices appreciate in the range of 60 per cent to 90 per cent in the past month.