BSE StAR MF logs net equity inflow of Rs 6,396 crore in September

Mutual funds distributor platform BSE StAR MF registered a net inflow of Rs 6,396 crore in equity schemes in September, BSE said on Friday.
"BSE StAR MF contributes Net Equity Inflow of 74 per cent that is Rs 6,396 crore as compared to industry's Net Equity Inflow of Rs 8,677 crore in September," as per the release.
The platform logged its highest monthly transaction of 1.52 crore in September and also achieved its highest ever new systematic investment plans (SIPs) of 9.71 lakh in a month amounting to Rs 222 crore.
In August, the net equity inflow stood at Rs 7,614 crore.
In September 2020, this amount was Rs 1,488 crore.
The platform has processed over 34.79 lakh transactions since its launch, amounting to Rs 15,835 crore as of September 2021.
