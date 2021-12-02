BSE stock soars 16% to end at Rs 1,912 on NSE IPO buzz; MCX adds 5%

Shares of and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) climbed on Thursday on buzz that bigger rival National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is inching close to going public. Shares of BSE, exclusively traded on the NSE, surged 16 per cent to end at Rs 1,912, while jumped close to 5 per cent to Rs 1,659.

Market players expect NSE’s valuation to be around the Rs 2 trillion mark. They feel the exchange’s could lead to sharp re-rating in shares of and MCX, which are currently valued at Rs 8,550 crore and Rs 8,378 crore, respectively.

The sharp up move comes days after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) said it has reserved certain orders in the colocation matter. The orders pertain to appeals filed by NSE, OPG Securities and NSE’s former heads Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain.

In April 2019, Sebi barred NSE from accessing the capital for six months for alleged lapses at its colocation facility. The ban period ended on October 30, 2019.The market regulator also directed the exchange to disgorge Rs 625 crore along with 12 per cent interest since April 2014. Multiple appeals have been filed against Sebi’s orders before the SAT.

The pendency of the cases is seen as a major roadblock for the exchange’s

Earlier this year, NSE had formally written to Sebi asking whether it can once again file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to go public.

“NSE has requested Sebi to convey its no-objection to enable it to proceed with its plan and for filing the DRHP. Response from Sebi is awaited,” the exchange has said in its annual report.

In 2016, NSE had filed its DRHP for a Rs 10,000-crore IPO. However, the probe in the colocation matter derailed its listing plan. A total of 27 shareholders had planned to sell 111.4 million shares (22.5 per cent stake) in the IPO. Among the largest selling shareholders are private equity funds Tiger Global, Aranda Investments and SAIF Partners. A clutch of domestic banks and financial institutions had also planned to sell their holdings in the IPO.