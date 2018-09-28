BSE waives transaction charges for commodity derivatives, launch on Monday

The (BSE) is launching trading in commodity derivatives on October 1 and has decided to waive for the first year on commodities market operations, the exchange said on Friday.

The (NSE), the largest exchange by volume, said it will be launching trading on October 12, that is after pitru paksha (considered inauspicious period). will begin with gold, silver and will even introduce mini-gold contracts in order to attract small investors.

The exchange will begin trading in commodity derivatives with gold (1 kg) and silver (30 kg), along with silver contracts. It will later add energy products, followed by



In what is seen as a big challenge to MCX, a market leader in non- derivatives, has decided to waive the for the first year of

" firmly believes that its commodity derivatives platform will help foster efficient price discovery, reduce timelines, introduce a cost-effective, user-friendly, robust risk management system and widen market penetration," the statement said.

The launch will be marked by way of a bell-ringing ceremony on October 1, it said.

"We believe BSE's foray into on October 1 will enable many more participants to join the commodity market and enhance linkages between underlying spot and commodity derivatives in each product BSE introduces in this market," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE.

said in a statement it has received approval for launch of the Commodity Derivative Segment from on September 21. Apart from gold and silver, it will be launching mini-gold (100 gram) contracts. The spokesperson said, “We have received representations from several trading/clearing members suggesting that some more time be given to market intermediaries to put in place appropriate systems at their end for effective trading.” Suggestions were also received not to launch trading during pitru paksha, the spokesperson added.