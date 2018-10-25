JUST IN
Lakshmi Vilas Bank falls 12% as Q2 net loss widens on rise of bad loans
BSE500 index hits 52-week low; Infibeam, DHFL tank over 70% since September

As many as 136 stocks from the BSE500 index have seen their market value decline by up to 85% since September.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

hare brokers react to falling stock prices on screens of computers and television
The S&P BSE 500 index hit a fresh 52-week low of 13,381, down 1.5% on the BSE on Thursday after a sharp decline in financials, consumer discretionary goods & services, auto ancillaries and information technology (IT) sector stocks.

The index has fallen below its previous low of 13,409 touched on Tuesday, in intra-day trade. It was trading at its lowest level since August 11, 2017. With today’s decline, the S&P BSE500 index has fallen 16% from its all-time high level of 15,938 recorded on September 3, 2018.

Thus far in the month of October, the index dipped 7% on back of heavy selling by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In this month, they have withdrawn Rs 219 billion ($2.86 billion), their highest outflow in rupee terms, from the equity segment.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services from the financials extended their downfall, by falling more than 5% today. Most of these were trading at their 52-week low levels as the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) created panic and triggered a sell-off in these stocks.

Total 52 stocks include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Forge, Ceat, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Container Corporation and Shree Cement have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

Infibeam Avenues, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Navkar Corporation, Hexaware Technologies, Jubilant FoodWorks, Linde India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Dilip Buildcon, S H Kelkar and Company and Just Dial were too over 5% down today.

As many as 136 stocks from the BSE500 index have seen their market value decline by up to 85% since September. Of these 11 scrips include Infibeam Avenues, DHFL, Dilip Buildcon, Reliance Capital, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Ventures, Central Bank of India and J Kumar Infraprojects tanked in the range of 50% to 85% during the period.

Price on BSE in Rs
Company 31/08/2018 LTP % chg
Infibeam Avenues 228.00 33.40 -85.35
8K Miles 327.20 86.75 -73.49
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 666.80 177.65 -73.36
Bombay Dyeing 270.40 86.65 -67.95
Kwality 19.95 7.60 -61.90
Central Bank 68.55 29.30 -57.26
Dilip Buildcon 837.40 386.00 -53.90
J Kumar Infra 258.10 120.50 -53.31
Edelweiss.Fin. 280.30 133.35 -52.43
Indbull.RealEst. 154.00 73.60 -52.21
Reliance Capital 469.85 233.25 -50.36
Indiabulls Vent. 771.00 386.05 -49.93
JP Associates 11.93 6.08 -49.04
PNB Housing 1359.50 707.60 -47.95
SREI Infra. Fin. 55.00 29.80 -45.82
Indiabulls Hous. 1260.40 689.60 -45.29
Bandhan Bank 694.75 385.05 -44.58
JM Financial 120.15 67.50 -43.82
PC Jeweller 84.35 48.35 -42.68
Rel. Comm. 18.26 10.49 -42.55
H D I L 32.75 18.90 -42.29
Jai Corp 167.40 96.95 -42.08
Yes Bank 343.40 201.50 -41.32
Greenply Inds. 204.15 120.20 -41.12
Piramal Enterp. 3201.90 1892.30 -40.90
CG Power & Indu. 59.10 35.15 -40.52
Navkar Corporat. 115.95 70.25 -39.41
Repco Home Fin 544.85 332.05 -39.06
Sunteck Realty 513.25 314.30 -38.76
Dish TV 71.25 43.70 -38.67
V-Mart Retail 3175.10 1950.00 -38.58
Manpasand Bever. 130.00 80.45 -38.12
KEI Inds. 417.10 258.15 -38.11
Swan Energy 160.40 99.70 -37.84
Tata Motors 267.10 166.45 -37.68
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 349.15 219.90 -37.02
V I P Inds. 624.95 394.60 -36.86
Vijaya Bank 64.15 40.80 -36.40
IRB Infra.Devl. 190.60 121.55 -36.23
Bombay Burmah 1863.65 1189.90 -36.15
L&T Fin.Holdings 181.85 116.25 -36.07
Tata Motors-DVR 142.20 91.50 -35.65
Magma Fincorp 152.85 98.65 -35.46
Indian Bank 331.95 214.25 -35.46
India Cements 126.35 81.85 -35.22
BEML Ltd 839.95 545.00 -35.12
IL&FS Transport 31.25 20.45 -34.56
ITI 115.20 75.50 -34.46
Escorts 869.25 570.00 -34.43
Va Tech Wabag 389.30 255.55 -34.36
Shankara Build. 1596.55 1049.05 -34.29
Bank of Baroda 152.90 101.15 -33.85
Tata Elxsi 1435.75 955.95 -33.42
NCC 98.70 65.75 -33.38
Persistent Sys 829.70 554.15 -33.21
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 833.95 558.75 -33.00
Reliance Nav.Eng 16.94 11.36 -32.94
Zensar Tech. 333.86 223.90 -32.94
Adani Transmissi 227.90 153.00 -32.87
I D F C 52.75 35.75 -32.23
Dhanuka Agritech 551.90 375.00 -32.05
Somany Ceramics 475.25 323.35 -31.96
Reliance Nip.Lif 236.30 160.80 -31.95
GIC Housing Fin 343.70 234.00 -31.92
Force Motors 2462.60 1681.00 -31.74
Aditya Birla Cap 141.10 96.50 -31.61
Wockhardt 664.05 454.80 -31.51
DLF 220.45 151.65 -31.21
Prism Johnson 115.20 79.40 -31.08
Jindal Stain .Hi 134.95 93.25 -30.90
KPIT Tech. 302.60 209.30 -30.83
Godrej Inds. 645.95 450.35 -30.28
Union Bank (I) 89.75 62.60 -30.25
Sadbhav Engg. 284.65 198.70 -30.19
Mindtree 1112.55 776.75 -30.18
Endurance Tech. 1523.65 1070.00 -29.77
Heritage Foods 622.90 438.25 -29.64
I T D C 397.15 280.05 -29.49
Essel Propack 122.15 86.25 -29.39
Reliance Infra. 477.05 337.70 -29.21
Kajaria Ceramics 469.45 333.25 -29.01
Shree Cement 18960.20 13471.20 -28.95
AU Small Finance 732.90 522.00 -28.78
Orient Cement 115.90 83.15 -28.26
Reliance Power 37.70 27.05 -28.25
Capital First 645.20 462.95 -28.25
Time Technoplast 153.95 110.65 -28.13
Radico Khaitan 493.75 355.20 -28.06
Minda Inds. 429.35 309.00 -28.03
Intellect Design 269.85 194.30 -28.00
IDFC Bank 47.70 34.35 -27.99
D B Corp 223.20 161.25 -27.76
Kaveri Seed Co. 642.10 465.30 -27.53
SPARC 400.45 290.40 -27.48
Jubilant Food. 1549.05 1123.90 -27.45
Bharat Electron 113.70 82.50 -27.44
Kansai Nerolac 516.80 375.00 -27.44
CEAT 1387.25 1007.30 -27.39
Godrej Consumer 964.80 702.05 -27.23
Manappuram Fin. 100.10 72.85 -27.22
Emami 565.95 412.00 -27.20
JK Tyre & Indust 128.40 93.50 -27.18
Jindal Steel 220.95 161.00 -27.13
PTC India Fin 19.45 14.20 -26.99
NBCC 72.05 52.65 -26.93
Texmaco Rail 76.70 56.10 -26.86
Welspun Corp 166.60 121.90 -26.83
Vodafone Idea 49.50 36.25 -26.77
Maruti Suzuki 9097.25 6664.00 -26.75
Navneet Educat. 136.70 100.20 -26.70
Zydus Wellness 1654.55 1213.00 -26.69
Take Solutions 201.25 147.60 -26.66
Bank of India 100.45 73.70 -26.63
Avenue Super. 1605.65 1181.80 -26.40
UltraTech Cem. 4470.15 3291.85 -26.36
HSIL 318.35 235.00 -26.18
Quess Corp 977.40 721.70 -26.16
Forbes & Co 2497.80 1845.00 -26.13
H U D C O 55.50 41.00 -26.13
Canara Bank 284.15 209.95 -26.11
Oriental Bank 84.25 62.25 -26.11
Grasim Inds 1068.00 790.15 -26.02
Hatsun AgroProd. 785.15 582.00 -25.87
IFCI 17.30 12.86 -25.66
GHCL 255.90 190.50 -25.56
Balkrishna Inds 1364.10 1015.55 -25.55
Minda Corp 152.70 113.70 -25.54
Punjab Natl.Bank 88.15 65.65 -25.52
KNR Construct. 240.00 179.00 -25.42
Gateway Distr. 186.45 139.10 -25.40
Hind.Copper 62.90 46.95 -25.36
Glaxosmi. Pharma 1716.73 1281.50 -25.35
Hexaware Tech. 438.25 327.50 -25.27
Greaves Cotton 155.40 116.35 -25.13
Redington India 105.00 78.70 -25.05
Century Ply. 224.05 168.00 -25.02
LTP- Last traded price on BSE at 11:15 am


First Published: Thu, October 25 2018. 11:20 IST

