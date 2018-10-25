BSE500 index hits 52-week low; Infibeam, DHFL tank over 70% since September

The S&P BSE 500 index hit a fresh 52-week low of 13,381, down 1.5% on the BSE on Thursday after a sharp decline in financials, consumer discretionary goods & services, auto ancillaries and information technology (IT) sector stocks.

The index has fallen below its previous low of 13,409 touched on Tuesday, in intra-day trade. It was trading at its lowest level since August 11, 2017. With today’s decline, the S&P BSE500 index has fallen 16% from its all-time high level of 15,938 recorded on September 3, 2018.

Thus far in the month of October, the index dipped 7% on back of heavy selling by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In this month, they have withdrawn Rs 219 billion ($2.86 billion), their highest outflow in rupee terms, from the equity segment.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services from the financials extended their downfall, by falling more than 5% today. Most of these were trading at their 52-week low levels as the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) created panic and triggered a sell-off in these stocks.

Total 52 stocks include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Forge, Ceat, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Container Corporation and Shree Cement have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

Infibeam Avenues, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Navkar Corporation, Hexaware Technologies, Jubilant FoodWorks, Linde India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Dilip Buildcon, S H Kelkar and Company and Just Dial were too over 5% down today.

As many as 136 stocks from the BSE500 index have seen their market value decline by up to 85% since September. Of these 11 scrips include Infibeam Avenues, DHFL, Dilip Buildcon, Reliance Capital, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Ventures, Central Bank of India and J Kumar Infraprojects tanked in the range of 50% to 85% during the period.