Budget impact: Sebi may give listed firms two years for 35% public holding

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may give listed companies two years to increase minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, a proposal floated in the Union Budget 2019-20. “The compliance and time frame would be similar for all listed companies, including public sector undertakings,” said a government official in the know, adding Sebi would come up with a detailed framework after consultation with all stakeholders.

The market regulator is examining all the modalities and will issue a discussion paper soon. A source said the ...