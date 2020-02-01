Budget 2020: It lacks the punch to kick-start economic growth

There is nothing new for the in this Budget. The spending on rural economy, infrastructure was expected. That said, there has been some development in terms of rejigging income-tax (I-T) slabs, but I don’t know how much extra the measures will put in the taxpayers pocket. This is because a number of exemptions have been done away with. The doing away of dividend distribution tax (DDT) is a good measure from the company’s viewpoint, but the Budget has been silent on the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG). This is one thing that the always wanted and were hoping for this time around.

The fiscal deficit number is manageable, but given the deviation from the original target, I would have liked to see some extra spending where it would have made a difference. The economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 per cent - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. The government has revised the fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent for the current fiscal year, from an earlier target of 3.3 per cent. It has also pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020-21 at 3.5 per cent of the GDP.

The divestment target is also quite ambitious. The government plans to pare its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India) and IDBI Bank. These measures can only help bridge the revenue shortfall if we have a buoyant market.

In a nutshell, there is nothing in the Budget proposals that will get the economy moving quickly. It will be a u-shaped recovery, but this could get delayed as the Budget lacks proposals that could have helped push the recovery faster. The recovery will now be a long, hard and slow grind upwards.

That said, the will now start to focus on global factors amid a slowing economy back home. The Budget looks quite ordinary and boring. Markets have not got what they wanted. They were looking for some extra benefits, which are not visible to me. By Monday, they will start looking at the global markets and updates on coronavirus’ impact.

As regards foreign investors, they will now look at India in context of the global developments. There is nothing for them as regards the Indian economy to get excited about. Any changes of revival in the mid-and small-caps will also get delayed. Large companies in each sector will continue to gain market share in a slowing economy.



Andrew Holland is CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies. Views are personal.

(As told to Puneet Wadhwa)