Bullion, base metals, crude oil jump on US Fed's surprise interest rate cut

Base metal prices surged by 1-2 per cent on Wednesday, after the 0.5 per cent emergency interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserves (US Fed), which confirmed a high downside risk for global economy following increasing number of cases across the world. Gold and silver added 2-3 per cent in the Mumbai spot market.



While copper for delivery in three months on the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) added one per cent to trade at $5,715 a tonne early afternoon, nickel and zinc rose by 1.9 per cent and 0.9 per cent, to $12,795 a tonne and $1,993 a tonne, respectively, on Wednesday. Aluminium followed suit, gaining 0.6 per cent to trade at $1,733 a tonne.

There was an uptick even in crude prices, which rose by as much as 1.4 per cent to $52.59 a barrel on the InterContinental Exchange (ICE). However, the decline was severe at 2.3 per cent, (to Rs 3,537 a barrel) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

“The surprise interest rate cut by the US Fed indicates the kind of how paranoia the situation has created. Most importantly, and energy have recovered from their spate of recent corrections, with room for further rise. With the spread widening by the day and posing further downside risk in global economy, prices have gained sharply in the last two months due to their safe haven appeal, with potential for further increase,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

Since the sentiment around the US Fed’s interest rate cut was building over the past few days, the 0.5 per cent cut was not a surprise but its timing was. Normally, the US Fed announces revision in interest rate in its scheduled meeting. Tuesday’s surprise cut was first of its kind since the Lehman Brothers’ crisis in 2008, which weakened the prices of all dollar-denominated commodities. In fact, investors aggressively sold their greenbacks on Wednesday, bringing down the value of dollar against major global currencies. The rupee in initial trade slipped to 73.90 to the dollar before closing a marginal 7 paise up on Wednesday at 73.23.

“ in a first reaction have appreciated sharply on the LME and MCX after Fed’s interest cut rates. Further gains came in as the dollar has slipped for the sixth straight session. Industrial metals turned positive on optimism that China will follow the US in lowering the interest rates to support the economy,” said Naveen Mathur, Director (commodities and currencies), Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers Ltd.

China is making a slow but steady progress in getting back to work.

Meanwhile, bullions including gold and silver have gained sharply in the last few weeks on their safe haven buying appeal as investors moved out of risky assets to park their funds in which offered nearly 30 per cent returns in calendar 2019.

This year alone, gold prices have jumped by more than 8 per cent so far this year on sustained demand, with prices hitting a seven-year high as holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds expanded to a record. “The sentiment likely to remain positive in the yellow metal,” said Mathur.

Both gold and silver prices in the spot Zaveri Bazaar here gained by over 2 per cent to close at Rs 43,346 per 10g and Rs 46,205 a kg respectively. Gold was up by Rs.1054 per10gram while silver was up Rs. 1225 perkg.

Additionally, crude oil’s positive undertone extended into a third day after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Joint Technical Committee suggested an additional reduction by 600,000 to 1 million barrels per day during the second quarter.

“Commodities prices are likely to remain volatile with upward bias. The quantum of volatility, however, would depend upon the quantum of monetary easing announced by the global central banks,” said Priyanka Jhaveri, Assistant Vice President, Kotak Securities.

In fact, China and Japan have already announced stimulus packages to prevent their economies from a slowdown post coronavirus spread. With the US Fed already initiated interest rate cut, analysts are abuzz with other countries following suit.