Bulls go strong on Street: Sensex ends above 38,000 for the first time

The benchmark Sensex on Thursday for the first time closed above the 38,000-mark. The index, which tracks the share price movement of India’s 30 companies, took just nine trading sessions to move from 37,000 to 38,000. In comparison, the previous 1,000-point upmove took a painful 127 trading sessions. Since January — when the Sensex for the first time hit 36,000 — the entered a period of intense volatility amid rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, weakening of the rupee, foreign capital outflows, surge in oil prices and fears of global trade war.