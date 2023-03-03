Bulls drive Sensex over 850 points higher: Here are top 3 reasons why

Bulls tightened grip on Dalal Street as benchmark indices Nifty50 rallied over 250 points or 1.4 per cent to hit day's high of 17,579 levels in Friday's intra-day trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, soared over 850 points or 1.4 per cent to claim day's high of 59,764 levels. TRACK LIVE UPDATES

The spike comes after the US Federal Reserve Atlanta President Raphael Bostic vouched for a measured rate hike approach, which strengthened global sentiments.

Broader markets, meanwhile, jumped in tandem as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbed up to 0.9 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, however, slipped over 6 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal indices led the charge as they advanced up to 5 per cent.

That said, analysts expect aggressive foreign fund outflows to keep volatile due to bleaky near-term expectations.

"The market will continue to be under pressure from foreign institutional investor (FII) selling which yesterday was Rs 2,676 crore, excluding the GQG bulk buying of Adani stocks. The US 10-year yield has moved above 4 percent. FIIs can be expected to sell more since this risk-free return is quite attractive considering the muted expectations from the equity in the short-term. FII selling will be an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate high quality stocks, particularly in banking," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, here are top three factors behind Friday's market run:

Strong global mood: The US Fed Atlanta President Raphael Bostic's comments in favor of quarter-point hikes sparked Wall Street as traders discarded rate hike concerns. His comments come days after the February minutes reading that indicated a hawkish stance. Key indices Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 climbed up to 1 per cent overnight.

The strength spilled across in Asia-Pacific too, as Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent this morning.



stocks steamy: Shares of companies rallied up to 10 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade, lending support to the benchmark indices. The spike in companies comes after promoters sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.



While shares of flagship firm - Adani Enterprises surged 10 per cent, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit. READ MORE



Technical pullback: According to technical analysis, charts suggest that the NSE Nifty index is likely to form a strong base of 17,200-16,800 range, with a key challenge hurdle of 17,800, therefore, sustainability above this would lead to a further acceleration and upward momentum towards 18,300 this month.



"We expect index to form a major bottom and head towards life highs over the next three to four months. Thus, dips from here on should be capitalised to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner as structurally strong support is placed in the range of 17,200-16,800," said analysts at ICICI Securities.