Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs over 100 points amid strong global mood

A gap-up open is on cards for domestic on Friday, after global sentiments improved over official's signal towards a measured rate hike approach. As of 8:05 am, the stood at 17,464 levels, up over 100 points.

Globally, the US witnessed a relief rally after Federal Reserve's Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that he is in favor of quarter-point hikes. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbed up to 1 per cent overnight.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, mimicked similar movements to trade higher this morning. Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Kosdaq indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude declined up to 0.4 per cent to $84 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Tata Power will be in focus after it collaborated with Enel Group to power digitalisation and automation of India's distribution network.



Besides, shares of NHPC will also be tracked after the state-run hydro-power giant paid Rs 997.75 interim dividend to the government for 2022-23.