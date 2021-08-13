Bulls take Sensex past 55,000, index rallies 600 pts as heavyweights gain

The and the Nifty hit new highs on Friday, capping another strong week, as risk appetite got a boost following a dip in the US consumer price inflation in July. increased their wager on hopes that the softening of inflation would enable the US Federal Reserve to delay the tapering of asset purchases.

Strong buying interest in bluechip stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank lifted the benchmark indices Nifty even as the broader-market faltered for a second straight week.

The rose 593.31 points, or 1.1 per cent, to close at 55,437, while the Nifty 50 index advanced 165 points, or 1 per cent, to 16,529. Both indices added around 2 per cent each during the week after rallying more than 3 per cent in the preceding week. In a reversal of fortunes, the broader market Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.23 per cent and 2.2 per cent during the week.

European and US hit new highs during the week on the back of stronger-than-expected economic data and forecast-beating corporate earnings. Asian markets, however, slipped due to concerns over the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory crackdown.

Experts said the domestic have managed to outperform their regional peers thanks to the pickup in economic activity, moderation in inflation and government’s pledge to support growth.

Data released on Thursday showed, the consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.6 per cent in July

“The inflation data would be within RBI’s comfort zone. It should help the central bank maintain its (easy) monetary policy stance in the near term. The market is likely to continue with its strong positive momentum as the economic activities could pick up further pace with the lockdown measures getting relaxed,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Experts said the selling by foreign portfolio (FPIs) seen during July has stemmed, which is helping the make positive strides despite concerns around expensive valuations.

"FPIs appear to have changed their investment strategy. After selling worth Rs 11,308 crore in July, they have turned buyers this month. The outperformance of large-caps over mid and small-caps also indicates increased institutional participation. Since markets are at record highs and valuations stretched, some profit booking can’t be ruled out going forward,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The latest positive global sentiment has helped the markets shrug off underwhelming June quarter results, earnings downgrades and possibility of further downgrades.

According to Bloomberg data, only 18 of the 47 Nifty companies that have posted June quarter results have beat analysts’ estimates, while 27 trailed the consensus.

“Nifty FY22E consensus earnings estimates have been pruned 4.2 per cent in the past month on margin pressures and mild Covid wave II-led impact. Further, as wave II economy unlock is unfurling slowly versus that in Wave I, we do not envision upgrades in the near future. However, rising Covid incidences and R value in Kerala and a few other states may set off mild downgrade risks to earnings if Covid worsens, nation-wide,” said Elara Capital in a note this week.

On a year-to-date basis, the and the Nifty have gained 15.8 per cent and 17.9 per cent respectively.

The Nifty currently trades at 23 times and 20 its estimated earnings for FY22 and FY23 respectively. These valuations—higher compared to historical levels—are underpinned by expectations of strong earnings growth for the next two years.

Earnings disappointment and the tapering of the US bond buying programme remain key risks for the market in the medium-term.