Burger King India stock now 3.3 times its IPO price of Rs 60 per share

Shares of Burger King India hit the 20 per cent upper limit on Wednesday. The stock ended at Rs 199.3, 3.3x its IPO price of Rs 60 per share. The domestic franchisee of the US-based burger arm is now valued at Rs 7,604 crore.
Westlife Development, the company that holds the master franchise in western India and South India for McDonald's, has a market cap of Rs 7,312 crore. The rally in shares of Burger King since its listing on Monday has spilled over to other listed quick-service restaurant (QSR) peers.
Westlife shares surged 12 per cent, Jubilant FoodWorks rose 3.6 per cent and Speciality Restaurants soared 11 per cent on Wednesday.
