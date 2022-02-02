Buy ICICI Bank, PNB, recommends Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Breakout seen on Infosys, GNFC daily charts, Vinay Rajani recommends buying
Vinay Rajani recommends buying these stocks; hold Nifty with stop at 18,000
Vinay Rajani recommends buying ICICI Securities, Prestige Estates
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold Nifty long with a stop at 17,500
-
From the recent bottom of 16,836, the NSE Nifty has risen almost 800 points towards 17,622. At 17,600, the Nifty completed the 50 per cent retracement of the entire downswing seen from 18,351 to 16,836. The next resistance for Nifty is seen at 17,773, which happens to be 61.8 per cetn retracement of the downswing. Support for the Nifty has shifted at 17,200 and that can be kept as a stoploss in trading long positions.
Buy ICICI Bank
Reco Price: Rs 811.45
Target: Rs 850
ICICI Bank has broken out from the bullish Flag pattern on the daily charts, and the price breakout is accompanied by rising volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Banking as a sector has been outperforming for a while and technical setup of the Bank index is much stronger than the Nifty. The stock is developing “flag” kind of pattern on the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Buy PNB
Reco Price: Rs 41.20
Target: Rs 45.80
Stop-loss Rs 38
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has seen an inverted Head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily chart. The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. Price breakout is accompanied with rise in volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. The PSU Bank Index has started outperforming the Nifty and Bank Nifty. The stock surpassed the 20, 50, 100 and 200 days EMA resistances and sustaining above it. The primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU