Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,495, stop loss of 1,347: HDFC Securities

Stock market tips and outlook on by Vinay Rajani, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities:

has recently taken support at 11,340 and resumed its uptrend. The positional trend of the Nifty has been bullish. Resistance for Nifty is seen at 11,500. Longs in Nifty should be held with a of 11,340.

Buy Infosys

CMP: Rs 1,409

Target: Rs 1,495

Stop-loss: Rs 1,347

Stock has broken out from the price consolidation which held in last 1 month. Stock has registered new all-time high with healthy volumes. Recent depreciation in rupee against the dollar is going to impact positively to the entire IT sector. Rupee has reached at the all-time low level, nearing to 70. Nifty IT Index has also broken out from the last 1 month price consolidation. Being large cap IT Company, is likely to continue its upwards journey with new milestones. We recommend buying for the upside of 1495, keeping SL at 1347.

Buy

CMP: 580.60

Target: Rs 659

Stop-loss: Rs 555

Stock price has broken out from the long-term downward sloping channel on the weekly chart. Volumes have been rising for along with the rise for the last two months. Stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 100 week moving average placed at 554. Price is trading above all important moving average parameters on the daily charts. Indicators like MACD and ADX have turned bullish on the weekly charts. We recommend buying for the upside of 659, keeping SL at 555.

