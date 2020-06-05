Buy Sun Pharma June Futures at Rs 496: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
Buy Sun Pharma June Futures at Rs 496
Target: Rs 515
Stop Loss: Rs 487
Lot Size: 1,250
Rationale:
-- We have seen Long build-up in the Sun Pharma futures, where we have seen 5 per cent rise in the Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 4 per cent.
-- The stock price has broken out above the downward slopping trendline adjoining the highs of April 27 and June 1, 2020
-- The stock's primary trend is positive and its price is trading above 200-day SMA
-- Daily RSI oscillator is placed above the 60 level, indicating sustainability of the existing trend
-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI, indicating bulls have an upper hand
-- Pharma, as a sector, looks good on the short- and medium-term chart
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are personal.
