Buyback withdrawals by companies pose headache for Sebi, investors

Withdrawal of share buyback programme by companies is posing a new headache for market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and investors.

Shares of troubled PC Jeweller lost quarter of their value after the jewellery retailer said it can't go ahead with its proposed Rs 4.2-billion share repurchase programme. In May 2018, the company had announced its buyback plan in a bid to stem a share slide in its stock price.

In recent months, two other companies—Vakrangee and Kwality—had resorted to similar moves as possible attempt to put an end to the drop in their respective stock prices, triggered by allegations of impropriety against the promoters.

Weeks of after floating the proposal, both Vakrangee and Kwality said they won’t be pursuing the buybacks. The move disappointed investors, who saw the buyback proposals as a sign of stability.

“In the past companies, companies with dubious credentials have used the buyback mechanism to manage stock prices. Sebi had tried to plug the loophole by enacting changes to the buyback regulations. However, some companies by merely proposing buybacks have managed to circumvent the new rules,” said a securities law expert on condition of anonymity.

Market players such false buyback proposals are providing operators way to dump the shares.

“Buyback news lifts the stock prices of companies. Operators use this opportunity to dump shares and later companies announce cancelation of the buyback,” said a broker.

Market players said Sebi has sufficient tools to act against companies who are misleading investors.

“There are sufficient regulatory measures in place to stop companies from making misleading announcements about buybacks. Sebi can initiate enforcement action in such cases since intentionally misleading the investors’ amounts to fraudulent practice. A lot of companies are using open-ended language in their announcements to mislead the shareholders,” said Sandeep Parekh, founder, Finsec Law Advisors.

PC Jeweller cited failure to obtain the requisite no-objection certificate from its bankers as the reason for buyback withdrawal. Its stock tanked 26 per cent to end at Rs 89 on Monday. Shares of PC Jeweller are down 85 per cent from their peak of Rs 601 touched in January. Last month, Vakrangee had said it won’t proceed with its proposed Rs 10-billion buyback and instead use the money for business operations. Similarly, Kwality had said after “intense deliberations” its board had decided to defer the buyback.

Market players say in all cases investors felt shortchanged.

“If a company has announced a buyback and subsequently if it is unable to go for the repurchase due to any unforeseen reasons, it has to go back to its shareholders and repeal the buyback plan,” said Parekh.

Stock price manipulation was common among smaller companies before Sebi introduced new buyback regulations. Earlier, companies used to announce an “open market” buyback which used to stay open for almost a year but companies rarely bought any shares. To put an end to this practice, Sebi introduced a slew of changes, which include compulsory buyback of at least 50 per cent of the proposed amount, setting aside 50 per cent of the buyback amount in an escrow account and completion of buybacks within six months.