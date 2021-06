Buying in value stocks & sectors will be back soon: Satish Menon of Geojit

With several discount brokerages gaining currency over the past few years, SATISH MENON, executive director at Geojit Financial Services, tells Nikita Vashisht in an interview that there is enough scope for both types of intermediaries in this market – the discount model as well as full service model.

The impact on margins, he says, would be primarily on the day trading as well as Future & Options (F&O) business. Edited excerpts: What should investors' trading strategy be at the moment, given markets are at an all-time high? The long-term prospects for the market are still ...