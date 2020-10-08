Cadila Healthcare rises 4% on launch of pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler

-
ALSO READ
Cadila gains 5% on DGCI nod for clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Cadila Healthcare slips 4.5% from day's high post June quarter results
Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Cadila Healthcare by HDFC Securities
US-led growth helps Cadila post steady Q1 show even as India biz falters
Cadila Healthcare's Q4 PBT falls 14% to Rs 522 cr, total income rises 0.66%
-
Zydus Cadila announced that it is launching Forglyn pMDI, India’s first pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) with a combination of Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA) and Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA) for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in India.
Forglyn pMDI is priced at Rs 495 per pack and has been developed in-house using Zydus’ innovations in formulation technology. The administration of the two drugs Formoterol fumarate (LABA) + Glycopyrrolate (LAMA) in a single inhalation will improve outcomes due to the desired synergistic effect of the two drugs and a better adherence to the treatment, the company said in a press release.
In the past month, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 17 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Cadila Healthcare’s turnover is expected to sustain 8-9 per cent annual growth over the medium term, led by diversified revenue streams from the US, domestic, emerging markets and consumer wellness division. The contribution from acquired portfolio under the wellness segment is expected to be marginally lower than earlier envisaged on account of sales impact due to Covid-19; however, the segment is expected to ramp up over the medium term, CRISIL said in the company’s rating rationale report, on September 18, 2020.
The company's US segment (accounting for 43 per cent of revenue) degrew by 6 per cent in fiscal 2020 largely due to higher base in 2019 because of exclusivity sales. However, the segment is expected to grow 6-7 per cent over the medium term, driven by healthy product pipeline and regular launches.
Growth in the US segment may moderate because of warning letter issued in October 2019 on the Moraiya plant (Ahmedabad), which accounts for 35 per cent of the US revenue. Growth in the domestic segment (accounting for 27 per cent of revenue) is expected to moderate in fiscal 2021, given lower prescription-based sales and field visits due to the lockdown, the rating agency said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU