CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21

The initial public offering (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals will remain open for subscription between Monday and Wednesday.

The size issue for CAMS IS Rs 2,200 crore, while that for Chemcon is Rs 318 crore.

Including these two, the IPO tally for the month of September has hit four.

The price band for CAMS is Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. Through the IPO, the NSE is looking to divest nearly 36 per cent of its holding. CAMS is India’s leading mutual fund registrar and transfer agency.

Chemcon has fixed its price band at Rs 338-340 per share. At least two more IPOs are expected this month — those of Angel Broking and UTI Mutual Fund.