JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty50 ETFs' assets base crosses Rs 1 trn, asset under management Rs 2 trn

Sebi allows REITs and InvITs to list on bourses operating in IFSC
Business Standard

CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21

The size issue for CAMS IS Rs 2,200 crore, while that for Chemcon is Rs 318 crore.

Topics
initial public offerings IPOs

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

IPO, markets
Including these two, the IPO tally for the month of September has hit four

The initial public offering (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals will remain open for subscription between Monday and Wednesday.

The size issue for CAMS IS Rs 2,200 crore, while that for Chemcon is Rs 318 crore.

Including these two, the IPO tally for the month of September has hit four.

The price band for CAMS is Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. Through the IPO, the NSE is looking to divest nearly 36 per cent of its holding. CAMS is India’s leading mutual fund registrar and transfer agency.

Chemcon has fixed its price band at Rs 338-340 per share. At least two more IPOs are expected this month — those of Angel Broking and UTI Mutual Fund.
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 00:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU