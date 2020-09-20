CAMS IPO is a good opportunity for long-term investors, say experts

The initial public offering (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) — India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds (MFs) — is a good opportunity for long-term investors.

NSE Investments — a subsidiary of the National Stock Excha­nge — is selling its stake (18.25 million shares) in CAMS through this IPO (opening/closing on September 21/23) at a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230 apiece. Dominant position in the duopoly RTA market, long-established relationship with top MFs, debt-free status, and good management track-record ...