CapitaLand looks to foray into residential and retail real estate

Singapore-based investor CapitaLand is looking into entering residential and retail real estate in this country, a senior executive said. It had recently acquired the business units of Temasek Holdings-owned Ascendas Singbridge. “We have good business in infotech and logistics centres.

We are exploring whether we can put together a plan to enter areas such as residential and retail, and build a team,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive of Ascendas India Trust, listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX). Dasgupta said they could tap expertise from ...