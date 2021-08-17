Cardano's ADA token is now world's third-largest cryptocurrency

-
ALSO READ
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman
Govt considers blocking IP addresses of cryptocurrency exchanges
Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise
Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, surges to fresh all-time peak
Crypto ban: It's not the solution
-
A little-known digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain has just become the third-largest virtual currency in the world as network developers look to ride the boom in decentralized finance.
With the so-called ADA cryptocurrency jumping around 50% over the past week alone, optimism is rising that new technological enhancements will allow smart contracts on Cardano by its announced goal of Sept. 12. That will enable its network to offer lucrative services like DeFi, where Ethereum currently dominates.
In a rally met with skepticism by some big industry names, the ADA token now has a market value of more than $69 billion -- bigger than all rivals except Bitcoin and Ether, according to tracker CoinGecko.
“The Cardano aficionados have been awaiting -- some impatiently -- for what seems like an eternity for some news on smart contracts,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Cardano is tussling with no. 2 crypto Ethereum to be the preeminent blockchain offering smart contracts.”
The more than 1,400% jump in ADA over the past year exceeds the returns from both Bitcoin and Ether.
The virtual coin has climbed despite skepticism about its utility from some prominent cryptocurrency commentators. For instance, Galaxy Digital LP Chief Executive Officer Mike Novogratz posted on Twitter on Sunday that “I spoke to twenty of the smartest people I know in the space, and zero of them saw Cardano having traction” with developers.
“Most people outside crypto have never even heard of Cardano -- yet here it is with a market cap” that tops many S&P 500 index constituents, Trenchev said.
Decentralized finance -- or DeFi -- ports financial functions onto digital ledgers, allowing people to do things like lend or borrow funds and earn interest in a savings-like account without the need for traditional intermediaries such as banks. Its growing popularity is part of a wider trend of increased blockchain usage.
Recent rallies in Bitcoin, Ether, ADA and other tokens helped the cryptocurrency market vault past $2 trillion in value over the weekend for the first time since May, when the famously volatile sector succumbed to a rout.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU