CARE Ratings soars 22% in three days on strong Q4 results

Shares of hit a 52-week high of Rs 696 after they rallied 16 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. In the past three days, the scrip has surged 22 per cent after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY21).

For the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q4FY21), CARE Rating’s consolidated net profit rose by 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26.49 crore as against Rs 15.68 crore in Q4FY21. Total income increased by 16.14 per cent YoY from Rs 73.41 crore to Rs 85.25 crore during the quarter under review.

The company expects some scope for ratings after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced some measures in the Covid-19 relief package.

“At the macro level, the RBI did introduce measures to enhance liquidity in the system through TLTROs to provide a boost to specific sectors like NBFCs and SMEs. There was also a one-time restructuring scheme (OTR) which was introduced that provided some scope for ratings,” said in a press release.

is a full-service rating company in India. The company's list of clients includes banks and other financial institutions, private sector companies, central public sector undertakings, sub-sovereign entities, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and microfinance institutions, among others. CARE Ratings’ wholly-owned subsidiaries include CARE Advisory Research & Training (CART) and CARE Risk Solutions Pvt Ltd (CRSPL). In the global arena CARE Ratings is a partner in ARC Ratings, an international credit rating agency.

At 02:55 pm, CARE Ratings was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 676 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.49 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped three-fold, with a combined 2.5 million shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE at the time of writing this report.