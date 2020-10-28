Castrol India shares soar 8% on strong September quarter results

-
The company’s revenue increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 883 crore. Sales were led by growth across segments on account of revival in pent-up demand and a robust supply/distribution network. The profit after tax (PAT) grew 8.6 per cent at Rs 205 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 188 crore in Q3CY19.
The management said partial revival of pent up demand, a robust supply chain and distribution network, investment in the company’s brands along with judicious working capital management contributed to delivering a good set of numbers, including growth across all spaces.
The robust working capital management which saw the company to generate Rs 624 crore net cash from operations in first nine months (January-September) of 2020 which is more than 150 per cent of PAT, along with judicious cost and efficiency management programmes have helped to maintain a current strong liquidity and financial position to be able to meet any near-term challenges, it said.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 4.7 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE, till 10:43 am. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.58 per cent at 40,289 points.
