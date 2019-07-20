Cautious guidance on NPAs for FY20 disappoints RBL Bank investors

RBL Bank has had little history of disappointing the Street. To that extent, the June quarter (Q1) results, published on Friday, maintained the trend. Yet, the RBL Bank stock saw its highest single-day fall to close the week with a loss of about 14 per cent.

While the overall results remained positive, the management commentary on future asset quality did not go down well with investors. The bank has guided that its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio could increase to 2.0-2.5 per cent during the course of FY20. This is largely on account of a pool of assets totaling ...