Cement stks extend gains on strong performance by sector majors in June qtr

Shares of cement makers continued on an upward trajectory and gained up to 4 per cent in an otherwise subdued market on Wednesday, after sector majors UltraTech Cement, ACC, and Ambuja Cements reported strong operational performances in the April-June quarter.

JK Lakshmi Cement, UltraTech Cement, HeidelbergCement India, Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent or 152 points at 38,341 at 10:53 am.

UltraTech Cement was up 4 per cent to Rs 4,286, surging 11 per cent in the past two trading days, after the company delivered big beat on Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) level led by cost optimization and pricing tailwinds.

The company said it reported a consolidated Ebitda of Rs 2,353 crore for the quarter. Analysts, on an average, had expected Ebitda of Rs 1,702 crore. It also clocked its highest ever Ebitda/t of Rs 1,416, up 24 per cent sequentially, driven by lower-than-expected costs.