Cement shares in focus; Ambuja Cements, India Cements up over 3%

Top fund houses turn overweight on capital goods amid capex revival signs
Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, India Cements, Mangalam Cement and UltraTech Cement were up in the range of 1% to 4% as compared to unchanged in the S&P BSE Sensex at 11:22 am.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of cement companies were trading higher by upto 4% in anotherwise range bound market on Tuesday on expectations that the demand momentum will pick-up quickly post monsoon.

In past one month, most of the frontline cement stocks have outperformed the market by surging more than 10% after reported a good volume growth in April-June quarter results.

Among the individual stocks, Ambuja Cements up 4% at Rs 238, surging 23% in past one month after the company reported steady revenue growth of 5.7% YoY at Rs 30.2 billion in June quarter, driven by volume growth. The company’s volume at 6.41mt grew 5.6% YoY driven by strong demand in the eastern region.

According to analyst at Reliance Securities d,emand momentum is expected to pick-up quickly post monsoon, as improvement in rural/trade consumption and faster infrastructure development on the back of upcoming elections in next couple of months will remain the key demand drivers.

Going forward, better monsoons, hike in minimum support prices and pre-election spending are expected to lead to a better demand from rural regions (that have remained a laggard till now). This, coupled with higher infra spend, is expected to drive cement demand, according to broking firm ICICI Securities.

“While cement demand witnessed a seasonal impact in July’18, as widespread monsoon across the country led the construction activities to a standstill in most parts, cement prices broadly remained resilient with marginal average correction of around Rs5/bag at an all-India level,” Reliance Securities said in the cement sector monthly update.

Notably, nationwide transport strikes created supply shortage in several pockets, which aided the prices after 20th July’18. As per dealers, sales volume declined in the range of 5-20% MoM, while it remained better on YoY comparison, it added.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
AMBUJA CEM. 238.20 229.45 3.81
MANGALAM CEMENT 262.00 252.40 3.80
INDIA CEMENTS 121.15 117.40 3.19
DALMIA BHAR. 2771.90 2704.55 2.49
ACC 1633.35 1598.35 2.19
STAR CEMENT 113.65 111.60 1.84
ORIENT CEMENT 119.35 117.20 1.83
NCL INDS. 173.85 170.95 1.70
PRISM JOHNSON 108.00 106.35 1.55
BIRLA CORPN. 778.00 766.60 1.49
DECCAN CEMENTS 411.00 405.00 1.48
KAKATIYA CEMENT 233.50 230.35 1.37
CENTURY TEXTILES 941.00 928.40 1.36
UDAIPUR CEMENT 17.50 17.30 1.16
ULTRATECH CEM. 4346.05 4300.70 1.05
J K CEMENTS 791.95 783.85 1.03

First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 11:52 IST

