Cement shares trade firm in weak market; Shree Cement hits record high

Shares of cement manufacturers continued their northward march in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery and healthy earnings.

Orient Cement (up 14 per cent at Rs 87.50), Sanghi Industries (10 per cent at Rs 43.30), Heidelberg Cement (9 per cent at Rs 202), and Star Cement (8 per cent at Rs 97), all rallied more 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday.

Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, JK Lakshmi Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, India Cements, ACC, and UltraTech Cement were up in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 40,604 points at 11:57 am.

Among individual stocks, Shree Cement hit a record high of Rs 22,680, up 3 per cent today. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 22,200 hit on July 1, 2019. In the past week, the stock has surged 12 per cent as Care Ratings reaffirmed the credit rating for the company’s commercial paper issue and bank facilities.