Centre divests 8% in Hudco, Glenmark Life subscribed 4x on penultimate day

-
ALSO READ
Street signs: Glenmark Life GMP at 25%, HNIs in-the-money in Tatva & more
Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO is second-most subscribed this year at 180 times
Glenmark Life Sciences prices its IPO between Rs 695-720 per share
Rolex Rings prices IPO between Rs 880-900 per share; issue opens July 28
Street signs: Traders eye 16K on Nifty50, Tatva Chintan's GMP at 60% & more
-
Centre divests 8% in Hudco
The government has divested 8 per cent stake in Housing Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) through the offer for sale (OFS) route. The share sale received total bids for 194 million shares as against 160 million put on the block. Retail investors subscribed to just 18.4 per cent shares on offer in the OFS. The price for the share sale was fixed at Rs 45. Shares of Hudco ended at Rs 45.2 in the secondary market trade. The centre has raised Rs 720 crore through the share sale, which will go towards the 2021-22 disinvestment kitty. Following the OFS, the government’s stake in the company will decline to 81.81 per cent. Hudco is a provider of long-term finance for housing and urban infrastructure development projects.
Glenmark Life IPO subscribed 4x a day before close
The initial public offer (IPO) of Glenmark Life Sciences has garnered 4 times subscription a day before its close. Glenmark Life Sciences, a developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has priced its IPO between Rs 695 and Rs 720 per equity share. At the upper end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 8,822 crore. Glenmark Life, fully-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharma, plans to issue Rs 1,060 crore of fresh equity in the IPO. The IPO also comprises an offer for sale of 6.3 million shares worth Rs 453.6 crore by Glenmark Pharma.
Rolex Rings subscribed 3.5 times on Day-1
Rolex Rings’ initial public offer (IPO) garnered 3.5 times subscription on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. The price band for the IPO is Rs 880-Rs900 per share. The IPO closes on Friday. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 675 crore. At the upper end of the price band, Rolex Rings will have a market cap of Rs 2,451 crore.
Tatva Chintan to list on Thursday
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will make their stock market debut on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the specialty chemical manufacturer has garnered 180 times subscription, second-most this year after MTAR Technologies. Shares were allotted at Rs 1,083 apiece in the IPO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU