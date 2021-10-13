Centrum soars 19% as RBI grants SFB license to consortium with BharatPe

-
ALSO READ
Centrum Capital hits 52-week high as arm gets RBI nod to set up SFB
BharatPe's valuation crosses $2.85 bn in $370 mn in Series E equity round
RBI issues small finance bank licence to Centrum-BharatPe consortium
BMW bikes to T20 WC tickets: What BharatPe is offering to its tech joinees
Aiming to raise $700 mn in debt over next 2 yrs: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer
-
Shares of Centrum Capital soared 19 per cent to Rs 47.65 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a Small Finance Bank (SFB) license to the Centrum Group-BharatPe consortium. Incorporated as Unity SFB, the lender will start operations in some weeks with a Rs 1,500-crore loan book.
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today issued a Small Finance Bank (SFB) license to the consortium of Centrum Financial Services (Centrum), the established and profitable small business lending arm of the Centrum Group and Resilient Innovations Private Limited (BharatPe), one of India's fastest-growing fintech companies,” Centrum and BharatPe said in a joint press release on Tuesday after market hours.
A new bank license has been issued after a gap of nearly 6 years, and we thank the RBI for the confidence shown in the abilities of Centrum and BharatPe, it added.
The new SFB has been incorporated as ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. "Unity as a name has tremendous significance on many counts for both Centrum and BharatPe. It is the first time ever that two partners are uniting equally to build a Bank. The proposed business model is one of collaboration and open architecture, uniting all its stakeholders to deliver a seamless digital experience. Centrum’s successful MSME and Micro Finance businesses shall be merged into Unity Small Finance Bank," the company said.
At 09:48 am, the stock of Centrum Capital was up 16 per cent at Rs 46.30 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.44 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 40.1 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU