Ceramic tiles makers in focus; Kajaria, Cera Sanitaryware hit 52-week highs

-
ALSO READ
Kajaria Ceramics gains for third straight day ahead of Q2 results
Will recover to pre-Covid levels only in FY22, says Somany Group
Stock picks by Angel Broking: Buy Vinati Organics, Kajaria Ceramics
Kajaria Ceramics stock: Investors should wait for a better entry point
HSIL leaps 10% as Board to consider share buyback on September 21
-
Cera Sanitaryware rallied 8 per cent to Rs 2,934, while Kajaria Ceramics gained 4 per cent to Rs 600 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. Somany Ceramics, too, surged 8 per cent to Rs 249, trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 252.85 touched on January 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 43,255 points, at 12:49 pm.
The central government on Thursday announced increasing the budget outlay for urban housing (under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – PMAY). The additional Rs 18,000 crore spending under PMAY will help funding for stuck housing projects. As the real estate sector is connected with many others allied sectors the move is likely to boost demand in multiple sectors including steel and cement products.
Meanwhile, the ceramic tiles companies reported resilient July-September quarter (Q2FY21) numbers as organised tiles players exhibited stronger recovery back to pre-Covid volumes. Anti-dumping duty levied on China by many countries (including the US, Brazil, Indonesia) along with “China plus one” strategy have favoured Indian tiles and sanitaryware manufacturers, due to which Morbi has become an export hub for unorganised units there.
Also, dealers are favouring organised players in the domestic market with better stock availability, convenience to customers at its exclusive showrooms in uncertain times of Covid-19 pandemic, and absence of deep discounts/better pricing from Morbi players. The sustainability of these key trends will be the key monitorable, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU