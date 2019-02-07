Chalet Hotels turns volatile on market debut; up 4% against issue price

Shares of have turned volatile on the bourses after making a decent debut on the exchange. On the (NSE), opened at Rs 294 apiece, a 5 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 280 per share. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 250, falling 15 per cent after few minutes of its listing.

On the BSE, opened at Rs 291 per share, a 4 per cent higher against issue price. It has fallen 11 per cent to Rs 250, in intra-day trade so far.

At 10:19 am, Chalet Hotels was trading Rs 287, up 4 per cent over its issue price on the A combined 3.78 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.

K Raheja Corporation-promoted hospitality chain raised Rs 1,641-crore through initial public offer (IPO), was subscribed 1.57 times, due to the strong response from institutional investors.

The company’s public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 4.66 times, while the non-institutional investor category was oversubscribed 1.1 times. The retail investor category was subscribed by merely 0.03 times.

Chalet Hotels has a portfolio of premium branded hotels operated by global hospitality brands such as JW Marriott Hotel.

Chalet Hotel's total income increased by 25 per cent annually in FY16-18 period. It posted a 22 per cent annual rise in hospitality revenue which pushed up the company's top line. The company earned around 92 per cent of income from hospitality in FY18.

In addition to the revenue growth led by favorable locations, strong brand name and pricing, the company has also been keeping its costs both at construction as well as operational levels low.