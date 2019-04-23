Check out the three stocks Jay Anand Thakkar of Anand Rathi is bullish on

SELL TARGET 11685 STOP LOSS 11556

has fallen in a five wave declining structure on the hourly charts and a bounce of the same is expected. A minimum of 38.2% retracement of the same is expected, hence we recommend buying for the target of 11685 with a stop loss of 11556.

BUY TARGET 2275 STOP LOSS 2099

The Stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern with a buy crossover in MACD on its daily, weekly and monthly charts which is a positive sign. Hence, we recommend buying this stock.

BUY ICICIPRULI TARGET 390 STOP LOSS 357

The stock has provided a breakout from the sideways channel after having provided a breakout from the cup and handle pattern, thus indicating a continuation pattern breakout. So, we recommend buying this stock.

BUY JSWSTEEL TARGET 320 STOP LOSS 280

The stock has reversed from the lower end of the range and it has formed a bullish reversal cup and handle pattern. The momentum indicator MACD is also well into buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock.



========================



Disclaimer: Jay Anand Thakkar ,CMT is Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. Views expressed are his own; All figures, except in Nifty, in Rs unless stated otherwise