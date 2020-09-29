Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, CAMS IPO: Check allotment status here

The bumper response to the intial public offers (IPOs) of and Computer Age Mamagement Services (CAMS), has raised hopes for their stellar listing at the bourses, likely on October 1. The allotment of shares for these two IPOs has been finalised and investors may check the status either on the BSE website or on Link Intime India.

An applicant tracking BSE website can check on "Equity" box and select his/her "Issue Name" in the dropdown menu -- either or After that, type your "Application Number" in the box, "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" and click on "Search" button.

Investors may also check the status on Link Inktime India and follow the same steps as mentioned above.

CAMS's IPO, the biggest in FY21 so far and worth Rs 2,242 crore, was subscribed 47 times. The issue, which was open for subscription between September 21 to 23, saw non institutional investor (NII) quota getting subscribed 111 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, retail quota 5.54 times and the employees' quota 1.16 times.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds (MFs) and other financial institutions, had raised Rs 666.56 crore from anchor investors. The the public offer of was upsized by 50 per cent to allow NSE, one of its key shareholders, to divest its holdings. In February, capital regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the NSE to divest its entire 37.5 per cent stake in within a year.

Vadodara-based Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' Rs 318 crore-worth IPO, on the other hand, was subscribed 149 times. Chemcon’s high net worth individual portion was subscribed 450 times, its institutional portion was subscribed 113 times, and retail was subscribed 40 times. The firm is a manufacturer of specialised chemical products, and its product portfolio includes oilfield chemicals and pharma intermediates. The Rs 318-crore comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 153 crore. The company had allotted Rs 95 crore for 13 anchor investors. READ MORE